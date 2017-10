(Reuters) - Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will sell new seven-year reference notes due October 2, 2019 on Friday.

The size of the issue has yet to be determined.

Settlement is October 2.

The joint lead managers on the sale are Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)