New Jersey's Freedom Mortgage to pay $113 million in U.S. settlement
April 15, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

New Jersey's Freedom Mortgage to pay $113 million in U.S. settlement

Jonathan Stempel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Freedom Mortgage Corp, a New Jersey lender, agreed to pay $113 million to settle charges it knowingly misled the U.S. government into insuring hundreds of risky mortgages, causing substantial losses, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

The privately held lender admitted, as part of the settlement, to having from 2006 to 2011 certified ineligible home loans for Federal Housing Administration insurance.

It also acknowledged it failed during that period to make the required reports to the government on problem loans it uncovered in quality control reviews, despite a “defect” rate that exceeded 30 percent from 2008 to 2010.

Freedom also admitted to having identified hundreds of loans in a 2012 review that “possibly should have been self-reported” earlier to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, of which the FHA is a part, but reporting just one such loan.

The company is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, a Philadelphia suburb. It did not admit liability.

In a statement, Freedom said it settled to avoid the cost and distraction of protracted litigation, and that the accord does not affect its ability to make FHA-insured loans.

Friday’s settlement resolved charges that Freedom violated the federal False Claims Act.

The case is part of a Justice Department crackdown on financial companies for shoddy mortgage loans that helped fuel the U.S. housing and financial crises.

Last week, Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, admitted to deceiving the government into insuring thousands of risky mortgages, as part of its own $1.2 billion settlement with the Justice Department.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
