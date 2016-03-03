Freenet buys Media Broadcast Group for 295 million euros

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Freenet (FNTGn.DE) has agreed to buy transmission company Media Broadcast Group for about 295 million euros ($320 million) to expand into internet-based television activities.

Under the deal announced on Thursday, Freenet’s unit mobilcom-debitel GmbH will buy shares and provide a shareholder loan for the repayment of bank loans.

Freenet raised its guidance due to the acquisition, expected to close next month, saying it now saw 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) coming to slightly more than 400 million euros, compared with previous guidance for around 375 million.

Broadcast group’s satellite services are not included in the transaction, Freenet said.