FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freenet buys Media Broadcast Group for 295 million euros
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 3, 2016 / 7:30 AM / in 2 years

Freenet buys Media Broadcast Group for 295 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Freenet (FNTGn.DE) has agreed to buy transmission company Media Broadcast Group for about 295 million euros ($320 million) to expand into internet-based television activities.

Under the deal announced on Thursday, Freenet’s unit mobilcom-debitel GmbH will buy shares and provide a shareholder loan for the repayment of bank loans.

Freenet raised its guidance due to the acquisition, expected to close next month, saying it now saw 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) coming to slightly more than 400 million euros, compared with previous guidance for around 375 million.

Broadcast group’s satellite services are not included in the transaction, Freenet said.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.