Freeport to sell U.S. Gulf assets to Anadarko for $2 billion

Hedge funds temper bullishness on oil: Kemp
LONDON Hedge funds tempered their bullishness towards the entire petroleum complex during the first week of September, according to positioning data from regulators and exchanges.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to buy deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoRan Inc's oil and gas unit for $2 billion.
The deal, effective Aug. 1, adds about 80,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day to Anadarko's sales-volume outlook.
CHICAGO When it comes to assessing demand for U.S. soybeans, never underestimate the Chinese.
If investing in commodities involves taking a bet against human ingenuity, than buying natural resource equities is hedging that bet by going long productivity gains at the same time.