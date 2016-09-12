Freeport to sell U.S. Gulf assets to Anadarko for $2 billion

Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it agreed to buy deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets of Freeport McMoRan Inc's oil and gas unit for $2 billion.

The deal, effective Aug. 1, adds about 80,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day to Anadarko's sales-volume outlook.

