Trucks operate in the open-pit mine of PT Freeport's Grasberg copper and gold mine complex near Timika, in the eastern region of Papua, Indonesia on September 19, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Muhammad Adimaja/Antara Foto/File Photo

JAKARTA Operations at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's giant Grasberg open pit copper mine in Indonesia have been halted since Monday for an investigation into a fatal bulldozer incident, an Indonesian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"Until now permission has not been granted for them to resume," the Investor Daily newspaper on Wednesday quoted Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot as saying the day before.

The investigation into the death of one worker and injury of another in the accident was expected to take four days, he said.

A spokesman for Freeport's Indonesian unit said one worker had died and another was injured in the incident on Monday, but did not answer phone calls and could not immediately respond to repeated written requests for further comment on the matter.

Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot also did not immediately respond to written requests for comment.

