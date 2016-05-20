FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport's oil and gas business scraps IPO
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 20, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Freeport's oil and gas business scraps IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s oil and gas business [FMOG.N] has withdrawn its initial public offering as weak oil prices dent valuations of oil producers.

Oil prices have slumped 24 percent since the unit filed for the offering in June 2015.

The unit did not specify a reason for pulling the IPO.

Freeport, the biggest U.S.-based copper miner, was looking to sell a minority stake in the wholly owned oil and gas subsidiary to raise funds for project development. (reut.rs/1W70iE4)

The miner said earlier this month that it was in talks to sell more of its assets to reduce its debt to $10 billion over the next two years.

Most recently, the miner agreed to sell its majority stake in the Tenke copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (603993.SS) for $2.65 billion in cash.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.