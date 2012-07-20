FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freescale shares fall on weak sales outlook
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 20, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

Freescale shares fall on weak sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd FSL.N fell nearly 12 percent in early trade after the chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations and several brokerages cut their price target on the stock.

The company, whose chips are used in a number of electronic devices including Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Kindle electronic readers, said it expects quarterly net sales between $955 million and $1 billion -- below analysts’ estimates of $1.05 billion.

“Within this, core sales are expected to be roughly flat while cellular is expected to decline to $25 million as one of two remaining customers no longer require products,” Citi Research analyst Glen Yeung wrote in a note.

Freescale’s shares fell to a low of $9 on the New York Stock Exchange in early trade, and were among the biggest percentage losers on the exchange. They were later down almost 6 percent at $9.61.

Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.