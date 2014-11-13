UK Freightliner Group put up for sale, may fetch about 400 million pounds: WSJ

(Reuters) - Freightliner Group has been put on sale by its Bahraini owners Arcapita, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The UK rail-freight company, which Arcapita bought in 2008, may fetch as much as 400 million pounds ($630.88 million), the WSJ said.

Freightliner Group, which was created as a separate company as part of the privatization of British Rail in 1996, has operations in the Netherlands, Poland and Australia, the paper said.

Arcapita and Freightliner Group could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.