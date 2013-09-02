FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French factory activity slows slightly in August: PMI
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 2, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

French factory activity slows slightly in August: PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Employees work on ballerinas 'Cendrillon' at the production workshop in the Repetto factory in Saint-Medard d'Excideuil, southwestern France, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French manufacturing activity shrank only slightly in August as the sector comes close to shaking off an 18-month slump, a survey showed on Monday.

Data compiler Markit said its final purchasing managers’ index was unchanged in August from a preliminary reading of 49.7, which also marked no change from July’s figure.

The reading was just below the 50-point line dividing expansions in activity from contractions. It has not been at that level since February 2012.

New orders fell at their slowest pace since mid-June 2011, while managers’ purchasing activity also fell at a slower rate, in a sign firms in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy are seeing improved demand.

“Overall, the latest data suggest that the manufacturing sector is starting to hold its ground a little better having been under the cosh in recent times,” Markit senior economist Jack Kennedy said.

France’s 2 trillion euro ($2.6 trillion) economy posted faster-than-expected growth of 0.5 percent in the second quarter, ending a short, shallow recession.

Though recent data have painted an improving outlook, questions remain about whether economic momentum can produce any more than a gradual recovery.

The official INSEE statistics agency said on Thursday that industrial morale reached its strongest level in August since late 2011, although executives signaled in a survey that investment was likely to fall this year by 6 percent from 2012.

($1 = 0.7562 euros)

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.