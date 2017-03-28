FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France dispatches ministers to French Guiana after social unrest
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 5 months ago

France dispatches ministers to French Guiana after social unrest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Two French ministers will travel to French Guiana on Wednesday to seek a solution to protests sweeping the French territory in South America.

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl and Ericka Bareigts, minister for France's overseas territories, were dispatched to French Guiana by Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The ministers will hold talks with political, business and social leaders to try to find rapid solutions to local demands, the statement said.

French Guiana has been swept by social unrest in recent days, with protests and a general strike, less than a month before France holds presidential elections.

The movement began with demands for greater security against crime - French Guiana is the French department with the highest murder rate - but also reflects a deeper malaise in the territory which suffers from high unemployment.

The U.S. State Department warned American citizens last Friday to avoid travel to French Guiana due to widespread protests it said had the potential to become violent in the main cities of Kourou and Cayenne and had shut down the international airport.

The State Department advised U.S. visitors to avoid crowds, noting that the protests had shut down roads, schools, businesses and municipal buildings.

Labor protests in the overseas French department bordering Brazil and Suriname have also caused the indefinite postponement of the planned launch of an Ariane 5 rocket carrying communications satellites for Brazil and South Korea.

Reporting by Gerard Bon and Adrian Croft; Editing by James Dalgleish

