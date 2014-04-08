FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French tax breaks must be financed with savings: ECB's Noyer
April 8, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

French tax breaks must be financed with savings: ECB's Noyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer attends a Central Banking Conference in Budapest January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

PARIS (Reuters) - France must finance the tax breaks it is offering to companies and households by government budget savings, European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

“It is clearly vital that the reduction in charges is offset by savings on spending and not by other taxes,” Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said on LCI television.

He also said the euro has been strengthening because confidence in the euro zone is returning. He said he saw no risk of deflation but that the ECB stood ready to do more on monetary policy if necessary.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
