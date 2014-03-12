French Connection posts smaller loss on strong sales in Europe

(Reuters) - British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc (FCCN.L) reported a smaller underlying pretax loss, helped by lower expenses and strong trading in the second half in its largest markets - UK and Europe - helped improve margins.

The company, best know for its FCUK brand of clothes and accessories, reported an underlying pretax loss of 4.4 million pounds ($7.3 million) for the year ended January 31, compared with a loss of 7.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which has been attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, fell 4 percent to 189.4 million pounds.

Shares in the London-based company closed at 63 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.