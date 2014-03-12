FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Connection posts smaller loss on strong sales in Europe
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 12, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

French Connection posts smaller loss on strong sales in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc (FCCN.L) reported a smaller underlying pretax loss, helped by lower expenses and strong trading in the second half in its largest markets - UK and Europe - helped improve margins.

The company, best know for its FCUK brand of clothes and accessories, reported an underlying pretax loss of 4.4 million pounds ($7.3 million) for the year ended January 31, compared with a loss of 7.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which has been attempting a turnaround after years of underperformance, fell 4 percent to 189.4 million pounds.

Shares in the London-based company closed at 63 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.