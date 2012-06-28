Fresenius' German hospital bid on deathbed -sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German group Fresenius (FREG.DE) looks likely to fail in its 3.1 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bid to take over hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE), sources close to the transaction said on Thursday.

“It is a dead issue,” said one person familiar with the process, in which Fresenius had aimed to create a nationwide network of private hospitals.

“The chances are very poor,” a second person familiar with the proceedings added.

Fresenius unveiled its plan to buy Rhoen in April, setting an unusually high acceptance hurdle of 90 percent among the target’s shareholders that reflected the percentage required by Rhoen’s bylaws for capital changes.

The 22.50 euro-per-share offer - a premium of more than 50 percent to Rhoen’s share price before the approach was made public - expired Wednesday midnight, but earlier that day a potential interloper had dimmed Fresenius’ prospects.

Unlisted Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard gr. Broermann, weighed in with the purchase of a 5.01 percent stake in Rhoen, saying it wanted to retain its options “for shaping the situation”.

“It is very possible Asklepios or an ally bought further shares in the meantime,” said a further person close to the transaction.

The results of Fresenius’ offer are expected on Friday at the earliest. Rhoen’s share closed down 5.7 percent on Thursday, while Fresenius closed slightly positive.

Fresenius Chief Financial Officer Stephan Sturm told Reuters on the margins of a conference in Frankfurt late on Thursday he did not know what Asklepios planned to do with its Rhoen stake.

Sturm said Fresenius and Asklepios representatives had met on Wednesday evening, but he had not been present.

TALL ORDER

Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider had told Reuters he was prepared to walk away from the offer should the current terms not be accepted.

The 90 percent threshold had been regarded as a tall order even without anyone seeking to thwart the deal as some retail investors tend to ignore even attractive offers.

The new entity would have dwarfed Asklepios and smaller unlisted rival Sana, a possible motive for Asklepios to throw a spanner in the works.

Asklepios’ maneuver also proved a headache for investors such as John Paulson and Swedish pension firm Alecta which bought Rhoen shares on the open market for slightly below the offer price, aiming to sell them on to Fresenius.

Several people familiar with the matter have said the four largest German private hospital operators, including Fresenius’ Helios unit, had been in talks about various tie-up options before Schneider in April struck a deal with Rhoen founder Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent.

The quartet of operators is now widely expected to resume these discussions.

Fresenius has said bulking up would help its hospitals to cut costs and boost revenue, for instance through closer co-operation between specialist clinics and more general ones, who seamlessly handle patients between them.

Rhoen founder Muench has said industry consolidation is needed for hospital operators to offer medical insurance plans.

Even though a combined Fresenius-Rhoen would have held only 8 percent of the public-sector dominated German hospital market, it would have been the only private player offering a hospital within an hour’s drive to 75 percent of Germans.

Private operators have grown by snatching up underfunded hospitals from debt-laden German municipalities, but that practice has been hobbled by political opposition to privatization.

Since healthcare budget restraints are preventing Helios, Rhoen and their peers from setting up greenfield hospitals, their only remaining growth option had been to look for mergers amongst themselves.