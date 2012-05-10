Fresenius unveils 1 billion euro cap hike for Rhoen buy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German healthcare company Fresenius SE (FREG.DE) said it plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling 13.8 million new ordinary shares to institutional investors to help finance its takeover of hospital operator Rhoen Klinikum (RHKG.DE).

Fresenius unveiled plans on April 26 to take over Rhoen Klinikum for 3.1 billion euros, which would make it the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

The company said in a statement on Thursday the new shares would be placed with institutional investors through an accelerated book building, with no public offering.

The new shares will have full dividend entitlement for the fiscal year 2012 but not for 2011, Fresenius added.

The capital increase, unveiled a day before Fresenius’ annual shareholder meeting, takes advantage of currently buoyant equity markets and the strength of the company’s own share, which is up 9 percent since the start of the year and 5 percent since the deal was announced, closing at 77.71 euros on Thursday.

The new shares will be offered in a price range of 72 to 74 euros which, once the dividend for 2011 is subtracted, works out to a discount of 3.6 percent to 6.2 percent, relatively small for a capital increase of this size, a person familiar with the transaction said.

If Fresenius places all the shares, it will garner between 0.99 billion and 1.02 billion euros.

Fresenius declined to comment on the price range.

The Else Kroener-Fresenius-Foundation, which controls Fresenius, will participate in the capital increase by contributing at least 90 million euros, the company said.

POWERFUL PLAYER

The proposed Rhoen takeover represents a rare growth opportunity for Fresenius. German hospital privatization has been slow due to the need for millions of euros of investment at each potential target and the prospect of laborious restructuring efforts following any takeover.

Rhoen is one of Germany’s largest private hospital operators, with 53 hospitals, 39 health-care centers and 2011 sales of 2.6 billion euros.

Fresenius, which controls dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE), is offering 22.50 euros per share in cash, a premium of 52 percent to Rhoen Klinikum’s closing price on April 25 and 53 percent above the average price over the previous three months.

It said when unveiling the takeover that it would finance the acquisition through a syndicated loan, a bond issue and equity instruments worth up to 1 billion euros, either in the form of a rights issue or a sale of convertible bonds.

Fresenius on Thursday said the new shares will increase the number of outstanding ordinary shares in Fresenius to 177.17 million.

Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Societe Generale are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.

($1 = 0.7716 euros)