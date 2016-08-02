FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New Fresenius CEO says is 'very ready' for deals
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 2, 2016 / 9:52 AM / a year ago

New Fresenius CEO says is 'very ready' for deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Headquarters of Fresenius is pictured in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt, Germany February 24, 2010.Johannes Eisele/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The new boss of Fresenius, who in his previous job as head of finance worked on several takeover deals for the diversified German healthcare group, said large transactions might well remain his hallmark.

"Just because we now have a new CEO, you shouldn't expect large acquisitions to be taken on at any cost. We are absolutely open for it and very ready but every transaction has to stand on its own feet, make strategic sense and furthermore pay off. From a position of strength we can very carefully observe any opportunities that emerge," CEO Stephan Sturm told journalists in a conference call to discuss second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters in June Fresenius placed a bid for U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's infusion pumps business in a possible deal worth close to $1.5 billion but no agreement has emerged since.

Sturm said on Tuesday Fresenius was launching a new product to tackle its relatively weak position in the U.S. infusion-pump market compared with other regions but added takeovers should not be ruled out to address the issue.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.