Fresenius says to lift stake in Rhoen above 5 percent

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresenius (FREG.DE) said it would lift its stake in Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) to more than 5 percent, after it dropped plans to take control over the rival hospitals operator.

“Fresenius currently has a stake of 5 percent minus one share in Rhoen-Klinikum AG and plans to slightly increase its shareholding. This position will preserve the company’s strategic options in the consolidating German hospital market,” Fresenius said in a statement on Monday.