FMC acquires Japan's largest dialysis group: FAZ newspaper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care has acquired Japan’s largest dialysis group with about 6,000 patients, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing a presentation made by the company in January.

The paper, which cited minutes taken by analysts of remarks by FMC Chief Executive Rice Powell at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, did not provide the name of the takeover target.

A spokesman for FMC declined to comment.

FMC is the world’s largest dialysis provider with close to 300,000 patients worldwide.