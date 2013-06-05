Slim lead in vote to privatize trash collection in Fresno, California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A ballot measure in Fresno, California that would contract out garbage collection to a private company to help the state’s fifth biggest city bolster its weak finances held a slim lead on Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s special election.

Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin pressed “Measure G” to further reduce spending and as a way to raise fees from a local trash collector that would take on the service for the city of 500,000 residents in the state’s Central Valley, a region under scrutiny in the U.S. municipal debt market.

Stockton, another large city in the farming region, last year become the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy, drawing attention to the finances of other municipalities in the area.

Fresno currently bills households to pick up and dispose of their trash. Privatizing the service would raise at least $14 million over several years for Fresno from the company taking on the work from the city. But the shift would cost about 120 city employees their jobs, which prompted city employees’ unions to contest the ballot measure.

With all precincts reporting results from Tuesday’s election, “yes” on Measure G outnumbered “no” by only 262 votes. Absentee and provisional ballots had not been fully counted. Fresno County elections officials will release their next vote tally on Friday. A final count of votes may not be ready until later this month.

Moody’s Investors Service in January cut its ratings on most of Fresno’s lease revenue bonds to Ba1, one notch below investment grade, and downgraded the city’s convention center and pension and judgment obligation bonds to Ba2, a notch deeper into so-called junk territory. Moody’s outlook on all of the ratings is negative.

The downgrades affected about $318 million in debt. Fresno has no general obligation bonds.

Separately, voters in the city of Hercules, in the San Francisco Bay area, approved on Tuesday an increase in their utility users tax.

Officials for the city of 24,000 pushed Measure A to raise about $1 million a year. The revenue will help Hercules, which avoided filing for bankruptcy last year, balance its books in the next fiscal year and maintain police services.

Hercules’ officials had been mulling a plan to contract out police services to their county sheriff’s department if the measure failed.

Early last year Hercules’ now-defunct redevelopment agency defaulted on a bond payment of about $4 million.

The debt’s insurer, Ambac Assurance Corp (AMBC.O), sued Hercules. The city has assumed oversight of the redevelopment agency’s operations. In a settlement, Ambac received two city properties as collateral, staving off a possible bankruptcy filing by Hercules.

Hercules, hit hard by the housing slump, has been tackling its weak finances by tapping reserves and with revenue from a four-year, half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters last year. They also approved selling their municipal electric company, which the general fund had supported.