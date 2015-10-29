FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French hotel group Accor in talks to buy Canada's FRHI: WSJ
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 29, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

French hotel group Accor in talks to buy Canada's FRHI: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Flags fly over the entrance of the Fairmont hotel, where U.S. President Barack Obama stayed, in San Francisco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Europe’s largest hotel group Accor SA (ACCP.PA) is planning to buy Canada-based FRHI Hotels & Resorts for about $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The deal, which could be announced as early as next month, could still fall apart as the hotel giants did not reach any agreement yet, the newspaper said.

FRHI, which operates luxury hotel brands like Fairmont, Raffles and Swisshotel, hired Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to estimate the market value of the company, The WSJ said.

Accor Hotels, which competes with InterContinental (IHG.L), Marriott (MAR.O) and Starwood HOT.N is undergoing a reorganization under CEO Sebastien Bazin who took the top post two years ago.

The hotel is also regarded as the “preferred bidder” of four finalists for FRHI, the newspaper said.

Accor and FRHI could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.