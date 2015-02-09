FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to rule on Aviva, Friends Life deal by March 13
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 9, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to rule on Aviva, Friends Life deal by March 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past an Aviva logo outside the company's head office in the city of London in this file photo taken on March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will rule by March 13 whether to clear British insurer Aviva’s proposed $8.5 billion takeover of rival Friends Life.

The companies sought EU approval last week, the European Commission said on Monday. The EU competition watchdog can either clear the deal unconditionally or demand concessions if it has concerns that the merged company may lead to higher prices.

Analysts have said new EU insurance rules designed to improve the safety of products for consumers could spur more deals in the pension industry.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.