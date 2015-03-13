FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators clear Aviva's $8.3 billion bid for Friends Life
March 13, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators clear Aviva's $8.3 billion bid for Friends Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People enter and exit the AVIVA headquarters building in Dublin October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators approved on Friday British insurer Aviva’s (AV.L) proposed 5.6-billion-pound ($8.3 billion) purchase of rival Friends Life FLG.L, saying it did not have any competition concerns about the deal.

The European Commission said the merged company would have a moderate market share.

“A number of other strong players will continue to provide life insurance products and insurance distribution services in the UK and in all other countries where the companies’ activities overlap,” the EU competition authority said.

The acquisition will reinforce Aviva’s ability to deal with reforms in the pension industry in Britain.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis

