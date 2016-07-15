FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Frigoglass to shut Chinese plant to cut costs by September
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 15, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Frigoglass to shut Chinese plant to cut costs by September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek refrigerator maker Frigoglass will shut its Chinese plant by September under a plan to save costs, the company said on Friday.

Frigoglass, which supplies Coca-Cola HBC and European brewers, will close its manufacturing operations at its Guangzhou facility by the end of the third quarter this year and shift the plant's production to India and Indonesia, it said.

"This decision will enable the optimization of the production capacity in Asia, improve the company's fixed cost structure and strengthen its long-term competitiveness," Frigoglass said in a statement.

The company has been facing financial difficulties as lower demand for its products in Eastern Europe and Nigeria as well as tough conditions in Russia have taken their toll.

In March, it agreed with its creditors to extend revolving credit facilities to the end of March 2017, with the support of its largest shareholder, Truad Verwaltungs AG, which has committed to provide a 30 million euros ($33.4 million) loan.

Frigoglass will keep its commercial and customer service operation in China.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.