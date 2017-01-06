FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Frontier Airlines hires banks to plan IPO - New York Times
#Business News
January 6, 2017 / 2:49 AM / 7 months ago

Frontier Airlines hires banks to plan IPO - New York Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Frontier Airlines planes wait at their gates for the next batch of passengers at the Denver airport August 27, 2009.Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is preparing for an initial public offering and has hired banks to plan the debut, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Frontier Airlines has hired Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Evercore to manage the debut, the newspaper reported. nyti.ms/2jgXFCT

The Denver-based airline is aiming to raise about $500 million, valuing the company at about $2 billion, NYT said, citing sources.

A spokesman for Frontier Airlines, which is owned by private equity firm Indigo Partners, declined to comment. Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Evercore were not immediately available for comment outside U.S. business hours.

Bloomberg had reported last year in March that the company had hired Barclays Plc (BARC.L), Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc (C.N) to work on its IPO. bloom.bg/2hWtUXM

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

