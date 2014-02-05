How one Morgan Stanley fund plays riskiest markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) - While many are scrambling to deal with the fallout from the global slide in stocks, portfolio manager Timothy Drinkall at Morgan Stanley’s Frontier Emerging Markets Fund is finding himself relatively unscathed.

His level of calm can be traced to one of the silver linings of the sell-off: In what seems to invert the logic of Wall Street, the world’s riskiest markets are proving the most adept this year at weathering the volatility rankling countries across the globe.

Drinkall, who manages $368 million, invests chiefly in places like Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Pakistan that are marked by a combination of poor liquidity, little financial regulation, and economies that tend to be tied to oil or other commodities. Yet for all of those risks, drastic sell-offs brought on by quick-trading speculators are not among them.

Frontier markets are at “levels not large enough for hot money. Hot money needs to be able to get in and out quickly by definition,” said Drinkall, whose 6.8 percent annualized return over the last three years puts him 2.3 percentage points ahead of his benchmark and in the top 1 percent among the 292 emerging market and frontier funds tracked by Morningstar.

As a result, the MSCI index of 26 frontier markets - a category that spans from Jamaica to Kenya to Vietnam - is up 1 percent for the year through February 3. While only a modest return in itself, that performance looks all the better compared with steep declines in more developed parts of the world.

Japan’s benchmark index is down 14 percent for the year through February 3, for instance, while the S&P 500, the benchmark for U.S. stocks, has shed nearly 5 percent over the same time, as investors have taken 2013 profits and positioned themselves to meet shaky corporate earnings and a continuing Federal Reserve pull-back on its stimulus program.

Investing in frontier markets is not a conservative move by any stretch, of course. Countries in the category tend to have large parts of their economy nationalized, and are often marked by political instability and dramatic currency fluctuations. In early January, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a Wall Street-funded watchdog, said that it would take a more detailed look at the selling and marketing of frontier market funds given the “heightened risks” of investing in “unstable parts of the world”.

Investors who want to invest in Drinkall’s fund should also be prepared to pay above average expenses. The fund charges an annual fee of $2.60 per $100 invested for shares that require a $1,000 minimum investment, though that fee can drop to $2.10 per $100 invested for investors who pay a 5.25 percent sales charge.

GROWTH POTENTIAL

Drinkall, whose experience in frontier markets traces back to the time he spent working at a non-profit in Hungary in 1992, is attracted to the group largely because of its growth potential, especially among retailers and financial firms that cater to consumers.

He owns relatively few materials or energy companies, in part because many of them - such as in Middle Eastern states - are nationalized. With Qatar National Bank, First Gulf Bank and Burgan Bank among his top-ten holdings, nearly a third of his portfolio is invested in financial companies, a figure 10 percentage points higher than the average among his Morningstar peer group.

When looking for companies, Drinkall focuses on those that have strong leadership and do one thing extraordinarily well.

”“Most of the countries where our fund invests are under penetrated in virtually everything, so I think it’s just too early for a company to believe it has to move outside of its core business to achieve growth,” Drinkall said.

Drinkall recently added to his position in Pakistan’s United Bank Limited, for instance, because of its roll out of its Omni mobile banking product in a country where he estimates that up to 80 percent of the population does not yet have bank accounts. With locations in more than 650 towns in Pakistan, Omni both brings more people into the banking system and generates significant fees, Drinkall said.

The company’s shares are up less than 1 percent since the start of the year, and 44 percent over the last 12 months, and pay a dividend of 7.1 percent.

Continuing his focus on consumers, he has also been adding to his position in Qatar-based telecommunications company Ooredoo QSC, which operates throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Drinkall is attracted by its mix of business from more mature markets such as Kuwait with its growth of subscribers in developing markets such as Iraq and Myanmar. The company began rolling out its network in Myanmar in late January, one of the first available in one of the world’s least-connected countries.

The company’s shares are up 30 percent over the last 12 months and come with a dividend yield of 3.4 percent.