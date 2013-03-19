FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frontline 2012 plans New York listing in 10-16 months
#Business News
March 19, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Frontline 2012 plans New York listing in 10-16 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Frontline 2012 FRNT.NFF, the unlisted shipping entity of Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen, plans to list its shares in New York within the next 10 to 16 months, the firm said on Tuesday.

Frontline 2012’s aggressive newbuilding program was positioning it for a recovery in the shipping sector in the next two to three years, and the company expects to finance dividends and the further “refinement” of its fleet profile through the sale of assets or spin offs, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
