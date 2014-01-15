'Frozen' soundtrack ices Beyonce again on Billboard album chart

Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The soundtrack to the Walt Disney Co. animated film “Frozen” topped the weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday for the second consecutive week, again holding off Beyonce.

“Frozen” sold 86,000 copies last week, down from 165,000 the previous week, edging R&B singer Beyonce’s self-titled album, which sold 79,000 copies last week, according to figures compiled by Nielsen SoundScan.

Billboard said “Frozen” is the first soundtrack to claim the top spot for consecutive weeks since “Dreamgirls” in 2007.

The soundtrack has been helped by the film’s box office popularity, Billboard said, citing sources. The film has grossed $319 million at the domestic box office since its November release.

Cast member Josh Gad poses at the premiere of "Frozen" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rapper Kid Ink’s “My Own Lane” was the lone debut album to enter the top 10 this week, placing at No. 3 with 50,000 in sales.

Rapper Eminem dropped a spot to fourth as 36,000 copies of his “Marshall Mathers LP2” were sold last week, while New Zealand teen singer-songwriter Lorde’s “Pure Heroine” held at No. 5 with 33,000 in sales.

Pop singer Katy Perry’s song featuring rapper Juicy J, “Dark Horse,” topped the digital songs chart with 243,000 downloads. Last week’s top download, “Timber,” by rapper Pitbull with pop singer Ke$ha, fell to No. 2, with 227,000 downloads.

Album sales last week totaled 4.3 million, a decline of 21 percent compared to last week and down 17 percent compared to the same week last year, Billboard said.

Digital song sales totaled 25.6 million, down 16 percent from last week and down 11 percent from the same week last year.