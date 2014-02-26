FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Frozen' album reclaims top spot for fifth time on Billboard 200
#Entertainment News
February 26, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

'Frozen' album reclaims top spot for fifth time on Billboard 200

Piya Sinha-Roy

2 Min Read

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee celebrate after winning the Animated Film category for "Frozen" at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The soundtrack for Disney’s hit animated film “Frozen” reclaimed the top spot on the weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, becoming the first soundtrack in 15 years to notch more than five weeks at No. 1 on the chart.

The “Frozen” soundtrack, which features the Oscar-nominated song “Let It Go,” sold another 89,000 copies last week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Since its release in November, the album has sold more than 1.1 million copies and topped Billboard 200 for five non-consecutive weeks.

The Walt Disney Co animated movie about two Nordic princess sisters continues to perform strongly, nearing $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The last film soundtrack to spend more than five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 was 1998’s “Titanic,” which featured Celine Dion’s hit “My Heart Will Go On” and held the top spot for 16 consecutive weeks, Billboard said.

The “Frozen” album pushed last week’s chart-topper, country singer Eric Church’s “The Outsiders” to No. 2 with sales of 74,000 copies.

Two new entries cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week. Country artist Cole Swindell landed at No. 3 with his latest self-titled record, while rock group Issues came in at No. 9 with its self-titled album.

Overall album sales for the week ending February 23 totaled 4.8 million units, Billboard said, down 12 percent from the comparable week in 2013.

Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
