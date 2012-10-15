FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's FSA plans tougher lending limits on banks: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 15, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Japan's FSA plans tougher lending limits on banks: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency will place a stricter limit on the size of loans that major banking groups can provide to corporate borrowers, the Nikkei said.

Current regulations in Japan allow a bank to lend a corporate group the equivalent of up to 25 percent of its equity capital. However they are allowed to lend up to 40 percent on a group-wide basis that includes funds from the bank’s units, the daily said.

The proposal would lower the group-wide figure to 25 percent, including derivatives transactions along with loans, the Nikkei said.

The draft proposal, which will be submitted to a financial advisory board to the prime minister on Tuesday, aims to make the Japanese financial system safer and prevent a financial crisis if the loans and assets sour, the daily said.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.