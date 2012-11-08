FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Too-big-to-fail bank problem may still exist, says FSB head
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Too-big-to-fail bank problem may still exist, says FSB head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Some investors still seem to think governments will save failing large banks despite new rules designed to allow troubled institutions to collapse without taxpayer bailouts, the head of the G20’s Financial Stability Board said on Thursday.

Mark Carney, who is also Governor of the Bank of Canada, said the FSB had made progress in implementing reforms to ensure no bank was considered “too big to fail”, but that more work may need to be done.

“It is not clear yet that too-big-to-fail has been ended. For example, credit-rating agencies continue to boost their ratings of major banks by a factor that recognizes implied government support,” Carney said in the prepared remarks for a speech in Montreal.

“Despite the proclamations of G20 leaders, investors seem to think governments will once again blink when faced with a failing large bank,” he said, adding this might “underscore the need for further measures”.

Carney made no mention of domestic monetary policy or the Canadian dollar in his speech.

Reporting by Louise Egan and David Ljunggren; Editing by David Ljunggren

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.