FSI shares rise on strong Q2 results
#Global Markets
March 21, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 6 years

FSI shares rise on strong Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of FSI International Inc FSII.O rose as much as 18 percent a day after the chip-equipment maker posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by demand from international customers.

Shares of Minneapolis-based FSI were trading at $5.24 in morning trade on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

The company said it was expecting an increase in revenue and a gain in market share in fiscal 2012.

“Strong adoption of single-wafer products at multiple customers is driving growth,” Needham analyst Edwin Mok said in a research note to clients.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

