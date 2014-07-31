Missouri insurance regulator urges U.S. to clarify capital rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators should clarify new capital rules for large non-bank firms before they designate any more companies as “systemically important,” a state insurance regulator said Thursday.

“I think it is fair for companies, and it is fair for shareholders of companies, to know the consequences of a designation,” said Missouri insurance director John Huff.

Huff represents state insurance regulators on the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a group created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to identify nonbank companies it thinks could destabilize financial markets if they failed. Those companies are then subjected to tougher scrutiny.

FSOC is chaired by the Treasury Secretary, and comprised of the heads of all the top U.S. financial market regulators, including the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Huff is not a voting member, although he participates in policy discussions.

Huff spoke with Reuters just hours before the FSOC met behind closed doors to discuss designations for non-bank financial firms.

“Companies need to know what this means,” Huff said in an interview with Reuters.

Last year, the FSOC designated GE Capital and two large insurers - AIG and Prudential - as “systemically important.”

At Thursday’s meeting, the FSOC re-evaluated designations for GE Capital and AIG, and chose to keep them in place, the panel said in a read-out released to the media.

A third large insurer, Metlife Inc, is currently in the running for possible designation.

However, the FSOC did not announce any more proposed designations on Thursday.

Regulators still have not explained what new rules those companies must follow. Huff said it would be inappropriate to designate new companies before the rules are decided.

“One of my biggest concerns about designation has been the creation of an unlevel playing field,” Huff said.

“If you have companies in your industry that are subject to different costs of capital...that are competing against those that don‘t, you have created an unlevel playing field and we don’t know what those unintended consequences will be from that.”

Huff is not alone in those concerns. On July 30, nine Republican members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew complaining that the FSOC is designating firms “without knowing how these firms will be regulated.”

The Fed has blamed the delay on a provision in the Dodd-Frank law that calls for them to impose leverage limits on non-bank systemic firms that are just as strict as the ones banks face.

Regulators would prefer to tailor those rules for different business models. The U.S. Senate last month passed a bill that would give the Fed more flexibility, but the bill has not yet passed the House of Representatives.

Huff, who published a strong dissent after Prudential was designated, said the FSOC also needs to make sure companies have an “exit ramp” to escape their SIFI status.