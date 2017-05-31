FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
U.S. sues Louisiana real estate appraisers for alleged fee fixing
#Big Story 10
May 31, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. sues Louisiana real estate appraisers for alleged fee fixing

Diane Bartz

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint against a Louisiana state real estate appraisers board for allegedly punishing companies that set their fees too low.

The FTC, which has pursued organists and other professional organizations for antitrust violations, said that the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board illegally determined a floor for appraiser prices.

"The Board initiated two enforcement actions against AMCs (appraiser companies) for allegedly violating fee requirements under the Board’s regulation," the FTC said in its complaint. The case is slated to be heard in late January by an FTC administrative law judge.

The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board said in a statement that the FTC was "just plain wrong" and it would vigorously contest the charges.

"This is not remotely a situation where a group of competitors were sitting around a table fixing prices," their counsel, Stephen Cannon of the law firm Constantine Cannon LLP said in an interview.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrew Hay

