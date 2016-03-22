FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brill to step down from U.S. Federal Trade Commission
March 22, 2016 / 3:57 PM / in 2 years

Brill to step down from U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission, Julie Brill, will resign and leave the U.S. agency at the end of March, the FTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brill, a Democrat with expertise in privacy and consumer protection, has been on the commission since 2010.

She will step down effective March 31 and will go to the law firm Hogan Lovells, where she will be co-lead of their global privacy and cybersecurity practice.

“I’ve loved every minute that I’ve spent doing public service. I‘m now looking forward to a new challenge after 26 years,” Brill said in a telephone interview.

Brill’s departure leaves the commission, which should have five commissioners, with just three. It is headed by Chairwoman Edith Ramirez, a Democrat. The other members are Terrell McSweeny, also a Democrat, and Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao

