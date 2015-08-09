U.S. FTC close to formalizing rules in policing unfair competition: WSJ

(Reuters) - Members of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission are close to a bipartisan agreement that will lay out for the first time the regulatory agency’s formal policies on policing companies engaged in unfair competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The exact details of the proposed FTC policy statement could not immediately be learned, the Journal reported. But people familiar with the deliberations told the newspaper that it would stress a focus on consumer welfare and explain how the FTC’s authority to police unfairness intersects with traditional antitrust laws prohibiting anticompetitive conduct.

The deal could be announced as soon as this week.

The FTC could not immediately be reached to confirm the report on Sunday.

Democrat and Republican commissioners have disagreed over when and how the agency should deploy the century-old Section 5 of the FTC Act in enforcement matters.

The provision declares “unfair methods of competition in or affecting commerce” to be unlawful, but the agency has faced criticism that it can enforce the provision without formal guidelines, the Journal reported.