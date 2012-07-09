FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTI Consulting shares fall on planned job cuts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 9, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

FTI Consulting shares fall on planned job cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN.N) fell more than 7 percent in morning trade on Monday after the business advisory company said it plans to cut about 3 percent of its workforce.

FTI on Friday said it would cut about 115 jobs to save costs as its technology, strategic communications and forensic litigation consulting practices have been hurt by tight credit, falling discretionary spending and fewer capital markets deals.

FTI, which has made a name for itself as a go-to firm for businesses in trouble, said it expects cost-saving measures like job cuts and reduction of real estate capacity, to result in operational savings of about $14 million over the rest of the year.

The announcement also prompted Deutsche Bank to cut its price target on FTI’s stock to $24 from $37.

Shares of the company, which have lost almost 35 percent of their value since they touched a year-high of $45 in February, were trading at $26.94 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.