Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
U.S. power utility company AES Corp (AES.N) said on Friday it would buy a privately held company that builds utility-scale solar projects, along with Canada's investment fund manager Alberta Investment Management Corp, for $853 million in cash.
The deal to buy FTP Power LLC, popularly known as sPower, from hedge fund Fir Tree Partners also includes $724 million in debt.
The deal is expected to increase AES's stake in renewable energy projects under construction by 15.4 percent to 9,552 megawatts (MW).
sPower's portfolio includes 1,274 MW of solar and wind projects in operation or under construction, with more than 10,000 MW being developed.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion, as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.