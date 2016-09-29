FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSE Russell declines to add China A shares to emerging market index
September 29, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

FTSE Russell declines to add China A shares to emerging market index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Thursday it would not include domestic Chinese equities in its emerging markets index, aligning with U.S. index maker MSCI's decision in June not to grant the so-called A shares designation as emerging market assets.

In a statement, FTSE Russell said it would keep the A shares on its watch list for possible inclusion as a secondary emerging market, saying it had "continuing concerns around restrictive capital controls, high levels of stock suspensions and market interventions."

The company noted that it had added Argentina and Romania to its watch list for possible upgrades to frontier market and secondary emerging market status respectively, and Nigeria for possible downgrade from frontier market to unclassified.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
