(Reuters) - FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL.O), a developer of fuel cell power plants, reported a smaller quarterly loss, driven by higher power plant revenue and fuel cell kit sales.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $11.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $12.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 22 percent to $44.4 million.