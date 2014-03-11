FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FuelCell Energy first quarter revenue surges as demand grows, shares rise
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 11, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

FuelCell Energy first quarter revenue surges as demand grows, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL.O), a United States developer of next-generation fuel cell power plants, said on Monday that revenue jumped and losses narrowed in the first quarter amid growing demand for multi-megawatt fuel cell parks.

The company said revenue rose 22 percent to $44.4 million, above the average analyst estimate of $43.4 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares in Danbury, Connecticut-based FuelCell rose 8 percent to $4.24 in after-hours trading.

Net loss attributable to common FuelCell shareholders narrowed to $11.4 million, or 6 cents per share, from $12.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, FuelCell earned 4 cents per share, in line with what analysts had expected.

Inquiries and activity levels globally remain high, chief executive Chip Bottone said in a statement, adding that FuelCell was on track to close orders worth multiple megawatts of power capacity.

Power facilities running on fuel cells are more expensive to install than plants running on traditional fossil fuels. But they produce electricity electrochemically, offering an efficient, pollution-free alternative to combustion-based power generation.

U.S.-listed fuel cell makers, already on a tear in recent months, have surged in value since Plug Power Inc (PLUG.O) announced a contract last week to supply Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N). Investors are convinced that similar deals will follow as companies opt for cleaner technology.

FuelCell shares closed at $3.93 on Nasdaq on Monday. They have nearly tripled in value so far this year.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.