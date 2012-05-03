FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuel Systems posts surprise loss as costs jump
May 3, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Fuel Systems posts surprise loss as costs jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alternative-fuel components maker Fuel Systems Solutions Inc FSYS.O posted a surprise quarterly loss as costs rose.

Visibility in the still-developing U.S. alternative fuel automotive market will remain low until later in the year, and margins are expected to improve in the second half, it said.

The company, which makes systems that control the flow of gaseous fuels like natural gas and propane, said its net loss attributable to shareholders was $1.2 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $374,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $97.4 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 5 cents per share on revenue of $98.1 million.

The company’s selling, general and administrative costs jumped 19 percent to $14.6 million while gross margins fell to 23 percent from 24 percent.

The company’s shares, which have lost nearly a fifth of their value since touching a year-high in February, closed at $23.56 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva

