Netherlands' Fugro says received court summons over poison pill vote

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch marine engineer Fugro said on Wednesday it has been summoned to court by shareholder and larger business rival Boskalis to permit a vote on removing a poison pill at its annual general meeting in April.

The poison pill is Stichting Continuiteit Fugro, a company-linked body that can issue preferred shares with voting rights to ward off hostile takeover attempts.

Boskalis has built up a 20 percent stake in Fugro in recent months but has said it has no intention of attempting a takeover.

“That’s why this is so surprising, they have no legitimate reason for doing this as far as we know,” said Fugro spokesman Rob Luijenburg, referring to the court summons.

A Boskalis spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment.

On Jan. 9, when Boskalis’ Fugro shareholding reached 20 percent, it said “Boskalis stresses that this is not a step toward making an offer.”

Boskalis also said “the two companies have a lot in common in the area of assets, knowledge, capital intensity, global coverage, client base, and both are global leaders in niche markets.”

Luijenburg said Fugro wants to remain independent.

The court hearing is scheduled for March 17. Fugro’s annual meeting is on April 30.