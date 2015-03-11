FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuhu's nabi tablet to offer content from Disney, Discovery
#Technology News
March 11, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Fuhu's nabi tablet to offer content from Disney, Discovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fuhu Inc, which makes kid-friendly computer tablets, said it signed deals with Walt Disney Co and Discovery Communications Inc to add their content to monthly subscription offers on its nabi tablets.

The deal with Disney allows Fuhu to curate on nabi Pass a collection of videos from Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD, and select Disney apps and ebooks.

These would include Disney’s popular video content such as “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse”, “Girl Meets World”, among other kids video content and ebooks for characters such as Disney princesses.

Discovery Communications will provide its content from the Discovery Family Channel brand, Fuhu said.

The company launched in December its monthly subscription service, nabi Pass, for children aged 3 to 14 with content from Walt Disney Records, DreamWorks Animation and National Geographic Kids.

Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru

