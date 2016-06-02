FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fujifilm still seeks M&As after losing out on Toshiba Medical sale: COO
June 2, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Fujifilm still seeks M&As after losing out on Toshiba Medical sale: COO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Chief Operating Officer Kenji Sukeno attends an interview in Tokyo, Japan, June 2, 2016.Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp's new chief operating officer said the Japanese technology company was still seeking mergers or acquisitions in areas such as regenerative medicine, after failing to buy the medical division of Toshiba Corp.

"There are various deals on the table, though I can't give details," Kenji Sukeno said in an interview on Thursday.

Fujifilm's healthcare division grew out of a major portfolio reshuffle over the past decade which has brought the firm record profit, at a time when the market for its once-mainstay photographic film shrank dramatically.

The company is now seeking further growth through purchases including businesses involved in regenerative medicine and pharmaceuticals, said Sukeno, who assumed his post on Wednesday.

Past deals include the 2008 purchase of Toyama Chemical Co, whose drug Avigan has been involved in the global fight against Ebola. In May last year, it bought Cellular Dynamics International Inc, a U.S. biotechnology firm that makes human-induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell lines and tissue cells.

But in March, Fujifilm was outbid for Toshiba Medical Systems by Canon Inc.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
