Fujifilm to stop making film for movies: Kyodo
September 12, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fujifilm to stop making film for movies: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp will stop making film used to shoot motion pictures around next spring due to a fall in demand, Kyodo news agency said.

The film and camera maker has seen faltering demand for motion picture film due to increasing digitalization in the movie industry, especially since a hike in the film prices in July, the news agency reported.

Fujifilm will, however, continue making special film designed to preserve motion pictures for a long period, Kyodo said.

Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

