a year ago
Fuji Heavy recalls 935,000 Subaru cars over wiper issue
#Business News
September 23, 2016 / 5:41 AM / a year ago

Fuji Heavy recalls 935,000 Subaru cars over wiper issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (FHI)'s Subaru logo is displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015.Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries (7270.T) is recalling about 935,000 units of its popular Subaru Legacy worldwide to fix an issue with their front windshield wipers, the company said on Friday.

The recall affects cars sold in 76 countries, including the United States, where around 592,000 vehicles are affected. The Japanese automaker said it was recalling around 107,000 cars domestically.

Affected models were produced from 2009 to 2013, a Fuji Heavy spokesman said.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

