10 months ago
Fujitsu to cut 400-500 jobs in Germany: Nikkei
October 14, 2016 / 10:22 PM / 10 months ago

Fujitsu to cut 400-500 jobs in Germany: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Fujitsu is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016.Toru Hanai/File Photo

(Reuters) - Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu Ltd will cut 400-500 jobs in Germany, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The company on Tuesday had said it would cut 1,800 jobs in Britain, about 18 percent of its UK workforce.

Fujitsu's German unit, which has about 12,000 employees, will make a final decision on the reductions once the negotiations with workers conclude, the business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/2dq2uG5)

The job cuts in Germany would mainly be in information technology system operations and development services, according to the Nikkei report.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

