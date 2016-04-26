FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court orders Japan's Funai to pay Philips 135 mln euros over failed 2013 deal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Court orders Japan's Funai to pay Philips 135 mln euros over failed 2013 deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Philips (PHG.AS) said on Tuesday an arbitration court had ordered Japan’s Funai Electric (6839.T) to pay it 135 million euros ($152 million) over the 2013 collapse of a deal for the Japanese firm to buy a business from the Dutch company.

Philips claimed breach of contract when Funai didn’t follow through on its purchase of Philips’ audio and video businesses, including the Magnovox brand, which at the time was one of the company’s few remaining consumer brands.

Philips said the ICC International Court of Arbitration had ruled in its favor and the payment would be booked in the second quarter.

Reporting by Toby Sterling and Pawel Lapinski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.