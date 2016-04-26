FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court orders Japan's Funai to pay Philips 135 mln euros over failed 2013 deal
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Court orders Japan's Funai to pay Philips 135 mln euros over failed 2013 deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Philips (PHG.AS) said on Tuesday an arbitration court had ordered Japan’s Funai Electric (6839.T) to pay it 135 million euros ($152 million) over the 2013 collapse of a deal for the Japanese firm to buy a business from the Dutch company.

Philips claimed breach of contract when Funai didn’t follow through on its purchase of Philips’ audio and video businesses, including the Magnovox brand, which at the time was one of the company’s few remaining consumer brands.

Philips said the ICC International Court of Arbitration had ruled in its favor and the payment would be booked in the second quarter.

Reporting by Toby Sterling and Pawel Lapinski; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.