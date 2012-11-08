FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity: 401(k) balances at highest level as company match jumps
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 8, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

Fidelity: 401(k) balances at highest level as company match jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments, the No. 1 401(k) provider, said on Thursday that retirement account balances averaged $75,900 at the end of September, the highest level since the company began tracking the data more than 12 years ago.

The average account balance climbed 18 percent from the year-ago period, Boston-based Fidelity said. The company analyzed 12 million 401(k) accounts in more than 20,200 corporate defined contribution retirement plans.

The average annual employee contribution to their 401(k) plan has climbed 7.3 percent over the past five years to $5,900 at the end of September. That’s up from $5,500 in the third quarter of 2007, Fidelity said.

But the annual company match over that five-year period is up 19 percent, rising to $3,420 from $2,880.

“It’s encouraging to see companies making a greater contribution to their employees’ 401(k) plans as we know a healthy employer match not only impacts employees’ retirement savings, but also has a positive impact on their behavior, ultimately leading to better outcomes,” said James M. MacDonald, president of workplace investing at Fidelity.

Meanwhile, for the 14th consecutive quarter, more participants increased their deferral rate than decreased it - 4.6 percent versus 2.8 percent, Fidelity said.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.