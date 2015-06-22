Gottex Asset Management launches multi-asset growth fund

LONDON (Reuters) - Gottex Asset Management, the global hedge fund firm chaired by veteran investor Arki Busson, is launching a multi-asset growth fund with external seed investment of $50 million, targeting returns of 7-10 percent per year over rolling 3-5 year periods.

The fund will be managed by James Hughes, who joined Gottex from HSBC last year, and will invest in equities, fixed income, emerging markets, real estate, infrastructure, commodities and hedge funds, with a skew towards alternatives, Gottex said in a statement.

“Multi-asset solutions are ideally placed to meet the demands of increasing levels of complexity across investments coupled with heightened regulatory oversight and governance requirements, at the same time as providing attractive returns to investors,” Busson said in the statement on Monday.

Gottex has $8.5 billion assets under management.